Full Throttle - Square

Rev your sound with a cinematic, audio‑reactive music visualizer set on a rain‑slick highway. A sleek sports car, storm clouds and horizon glow frame your artist and track details while a linear spectrum dances to the beat. Perfect for automotive brands, bass‑driven genres and social posts, this square template blends atmospheric lighting, fog and subtle exposure hits for maximum impact. Customize colors, spectrum style and text, toggle display elements, and let reactive effects pulse with your mix. Deliver captivating visuals that keep viewers engaged from the first bar to the last.