Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Retro Ride Visualizer - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Car
Stars
80s
Sky
Night
Retro
Full HD
Music
More details
Retro Ride Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1video
1image
2texts
2fonts
Step into the neon glow of the 80s with our Retro Ride Visualizer template. A muscle car under shimmering lights waits while a dynamic billboard pulsates to your beat. Perfect for captivating an audience with a retro synthwave or outrun track, this music visualizer transforms your music into a nostalgic experience. Customize with your own images, texts, and colors to drive your audience back to the golden era of arcade games and synth-pop.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Space Travel Viz - Square Purple theme video
Space Travel Viz - Square
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
8
3
41
Are you a person who loves quality, always looking for something new? Let your audience get lost in space and be carried away to the beautiful land of your music. Try this template right now.
Star Dance - Square Original theme video
Star Dance - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
34
A nostalgic music visualizer that transports you to a bygone era under a star-studded night sky. With a vintage charm, the visualizer features a shimmering horizon, complete with moving antenna. The stars above react dynamically to the music, evoking a sense of timeless wonder as they twinkle and dance in perfect harmony with the audio. Immerse yourself in the fusion of retro aesthetics and modern audio-visual technology, and watch as your music takes on a whole new dimension in this captivating visual journey.
The Enigmatic Journey - Square Original theme video
The Enigmatic Journey - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
3
25
Immerse yourself in the rhythm with our captivating The Enigmatic Journey visualizer template, perfect for musicians and DJs who want to add visual flair to their beats. Glide through the haze as synchronized headlights and taillights guide you on a journey tuned to your track. With custom text, fonts, colors, and more, bring your music to life in a hypnotizing experience.
City Lights Lyrics - Square Original theme video
City Lights Lyrics - Square
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
6
2
16
Bring your music to life with our City Lights Lyrics visualizer. Feel the rain-soaked city vibes as a retro ride cruises through a neon-lit skyline, synced perfectly to your beats. Add your text and customize colors and fonts to match your musical style. Create a breathtaking video that carries viewers on a visual voyage as enchanting as your sound. Ready for wonder on any platform!
Retro Night - Square Original theme video
Retro Night - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
13
2
26
Step into the 80s with our Music Visualizer. Watch as a classic car, with blinking lights, comes to life in a mystical forest. The retro aesthetics and pulsating visual effects sync perfectly with the music, creating a mesmerizing audio-visual experience that will transport your audience back in time.
Synth City - Square Original theme video
Synth City - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
2
5
39
Enhance your music with a visual journey in our immersive Synth City template. Picture a lone car, headlights blinking rhythmically to the beat, grounded on a hill with a pulsating city skyline in the view. Perfect for genres like synthwave or ambient, this template lets you overlay your own text, fonts, and colors for a customizable music experience that resonates on any platform.
Desert Drive - Square Original theme video
Desert Drive - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
12
14
39
Get ready to take a retro-futuristic journey with our Desert Drive template! Inspired by the iconic '80s TV series, this captivating visualizer brings the essence of the classic show to life in a music-driven experience. The template opens with a vast desert landscape stretching out into the horizon, evoking a sense of boundless adventure. A sleek and powerful car revs up through the dunes, leaving a trail of dust. As the car moves forward, the headlights cast a soft glow, reacting music.
Retro Vibes - Square Original theme video
Retro Vibes - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
8
3
25
A captivating audio-visual experience that will transport you back in time to the vibrant era of synthesizers, disco beats, and neon lights. As the music begins to play, the neon banner and car lights comes alive with rhythmic, synchronized animations. The neon lights flicker and dance in harmony, creating an entrancing spectacle that amplifies the music's energy.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us