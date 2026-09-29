Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hauntlight - Original - Poster image

Hauntlight

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
Intro
Ghost
Outro
9exports
rating
Set the perfect spooky mood with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A friendly ghost emerges from fog in a moonlit forest, surrounded by pumpkins, lanterns and rustling autumn leaves. Your logo becomes the glowing centerpiece, framed by bold holiday headlines for instant seasonal branding. Smooth floating motion, subtle camera drift and an atmospheric, dark color palette make this a polished choice for Halloween intros, outros and promos. Easily customize the logo and text to match your brand and publish in minutes for parties, events, streams or social posts.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us