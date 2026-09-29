Hauntlight

Set the perfect spooky mood with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A friendly ghost emerges from fog in a moonlit forest, surrounded by pumpkins, lanterns and rustling autumn leaves. Your logo becomes the glowing centerpiece, framed by bold holiday headlines for instant seasonal branding. Smooth floating motion, subtle camera drift and an atmospheric, dark color palette make this a polished choice for Halloween intros, outros and promos. Easily customize the logo and text to match your brand and publish in minutes for parties, events, streams or social posts.