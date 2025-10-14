Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Neon City - Post
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1song
1text
1font
Transform your music into a dynamic visual journey with our Neon City music visualizer. As your beats play, the vibrant neon lights of a futuristic cityscape pulse and dance in harmony. A figure in retro-future attire oversees the scene, adding a touch of narrative. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and ready-to-publish visual that will captivate and entertain.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
2h
5
4
22
Enter the futuristic realm of music visualization with our ElectroBot template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience as our animated robot's eyes and sparks plink in sync with your music. Ideal for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this multipurpose video is ready to publish with customized colors, text, and fonts. Elevate your tracks and captivate your audience on social media and streaming platforms.
By S_WorX
2h
1
2
27
Transform your music into a dynamic visual journey with our Neon City music visualizer. As your beats play, the vibrant neon lights of a futuristic cityscape pulse and dance in harmony. A figure in retro-future attire oversees the scene, adding a touch of narrative. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and ready-to-publish visual that will captivate and entertain.
By S_WorX
2h
1
3
34
Enhance your music's digital footprint with the engaging Synth Rider music visualizer. Journey through a neon-drenched cityscape as synthwave rhythms are reflected in the textured visuals of a cyberpunk world. Perfectly timed to your music. Tailor the mood with customizable colors, text, and font options.
By tarazz
2h
10
5
42
Elevate your music to an audio-visual spectacle with the CyberReactor Visualizer template, where every beat breathes life into a 3D TV-headed humanoid. The futuristic design, customizable text and colors, and beat-synced emoji expressions will make your tracks stand out on every platform. Tailor every aspect to match your style and broaden your audio's appeal.
By vivace_studio
2h
9
3
46
“Sometimes it Takes a Whole Tank of Fuel Before You Can Think Straight”, and there’s no greater ride than one acompanied with great music. This music visualizer template combines these 2 great things to form a fun music video everyone will notice and remember. Choose between reactive city, coastal, or mountain backgrounds, day, or night!
By S_WorX
2h
3
3
33
Embark on an extraordinary audiovisual journey with our captivating music visualizer. This voyage will transport your audience into the heart of a sci-fi adventure, where a retro and futuristic spaceship gracefully navigates the skies before hurtling into the boundless expanse of outer space, accompanied by your soundtrack.
By vivace_studio
2h
8
6
40
Elevate music to a visual dimension with our dynamic Hip Hop Audio Visualizer. As your track plays, watch a contemporary character bring the rhythm to life with a Boombox. Tailor to your taste with customizable text, fonts, and colors. Ideal for making a splash across social platforms or enhancing live performances, this template resonates with creativity and style.
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
20
Dive into a visual symphony with our Beatloom template. Centralized text animates dynamically to your music, its facade of mirror like panels intensifying every beat. Tailor text, fonts, and animations to unveil an audio-visual sensation that commands attention. Make every performance a visual masterpiece.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help