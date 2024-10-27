Bring serious impact to your brand with a gritty logo reveal built from paint splashes, film grain, scratches and bold flash transitions. Drop in your footage and logo to transform any clip into a high-energy intro or outro. The swirling tunnel motif and hand-drawn write-on title add texture and attitude, while customizable colors keep it on-brand. Ideal for creators seeking a cinematic, grunge aesthetic without complex setup—simply replace media, tweak hues, and render a dynamic logo animation that commands attention on social, YouTube, or any promo.