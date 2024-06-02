en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Old Screen Logo Intro - Post

Templates
/
Intro
Post
6-15s
Screen
Analog
Retro
Glitch
Digital
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Old Screen Logo Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
18exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
An explosive After Effects template. It contains 1 logo placeholder, 1 text placeholder, and a color controller for the text. Use it to promote your tech company, or as an opener to your online computer channels.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Glitch TV Logo - Post Old TV theme video
Glitch TV Logo - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
10
3
11
Capture your audience's attention with our Glitch TV Logo template, designed in a sleek TV style. Your logo will be elegantly revealed in this multipurpose video, making it perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases. With easy customization options for your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that represents your brand's identity. Whether you're looking to create captivating advertising, engaging presentations, or educational content, our 16:9 aspect ratio ensures a seamless integration of text, images, and animations. Get ready to publish a professional video that leaves a lasting impression!
80s PC Intro - Post Logo Version theme video
80s PC Intro - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
3
5
5
Catapult your brand into the digital age with our 80s PC Intro template. Perfect for any tech-focused channel, it showcases your logo or text in a surge of electronic fervor. Customize with your colors, fonts, and tagline for a look that's all your own. Embrace the full-screen format for an intro that captivates and leaves viewers eager for more.
Retro Liquid Reveal - Post Original theme video
Retro Liquid Reveal - Post
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
9
Elevate your brand with our Retro Liquid Reveal template. Watch as liquid waves sweep across the screen, revealing your logo in a mesmerizing display. With a touch of nostalgia and an 80s vibe, this multipurpose horizontal video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it with your logo, colors, and fonts to create a unique visual experience. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression.
Vintage Pulse Reveal - Post Original theme video
Vintage Pulse Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
9
Discover an electrifying spectacle that redefines vintage; our dynamic Vintage Pulse Reveal brings your logo to life with magnetic animations and grainy hues. From the subtle charm of a green logo's playful bounce to a lightning-fast reveal, this template energizes your brand narrative. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and a palette that reflects your vision, all set for various screen debuts.
Glitch Split Logo - Post Original theme video
Glitch Split Logo - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
Wave Glitch - Post Original theme video
Wave Glitch - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
EKG Surge Reveal - Post Original theme video
EKG Surge Reveal - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
5
4
8
Bring your brand to life with our dynamic EKG Surge Reveal template. Experience the visceral excitement as the beating heart and EKG waveform rhythmically unveil your logo, perfectly suited for fitness or health-conscious brands. Customize colors, add your logo, and tagline to create an energetic intro that pulses with vitality.
Metaverse VR Reveal - Post Original theme video
Metaverse VR Reveal - Post
Edit
By hushahir
10s
3
3
13
Metaverse VR Reveal takes you on a high-energy journey into a digital world, with a VR headset leading the way. Wireframe graphics offer a glimpse of the virtual reality within, as you're transported to another dimension of your imagination.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us