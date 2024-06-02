Old Screen Logo Intro - Post

en
An explosive After Effects template. It contains 1 logo placeholder, 1 text placeholder, and a color controller for the text. Use it to promote your tech company, or as an opener to your online computer channels.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By vivace_studio
7s
10
3
11
Capture your audience's attention with our Glitch TV Logo template, designed in a sleek TV style. Your logo will be elegantly revealed in this multipurpose video, making it perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases. With easy customization options for your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that represents your brand's identity. Whether you're looking to create captivating advertising, engaging presentations, or educational content, our 16:9 aspect ratio ensures a seamless integration of text, images, and animations. Get ready to publish a professional video that leaves a lasting impression!
By S_WorX
11s
3
5
5
Catapult your brand into the digital age with our 80s PC Intro template. Perfect for any tech-focused channel, it showcases your logo or text in a surge of electronic fervor. Customize with your colors, fonts, and tagline for a look that's all your own. Embrace the full-screen format for an intro that captivates and leaves viewers eager for more.
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
9
Elevate your brand with our Retro Liquid Reveal template. Watch as liquid waves sweep across the screen, revealing your logo in a mesmerizing display. With a touch of nostalgia and an 80s vibe, this multipurpose horizontal video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it with your logo, colors, and fonts to create a unique visual experience. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
9
Discover an electrifying spectacle that redefines vintage; our dynamic Vintage Pulse Reveal brings your logo to life with magnetic animations and grainy hues. From the subtle charm of a green logo's playful bounce to a lightning-fast reveal, this template energizes your brand narrative. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and a palette that reflects your vision, all set for various screen debuts.
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
By S_WorX
10s
5
4
8
Bring your brand to life with our dynamic EKG Surge Reveal template. Experience the visceral excitement as the beating heart and EKG waveform rhythmically unveil your logo, perfectly suited for fitness or health-conscious brands. Customize colors, add your logo, and tagline to create an energetic intro that pulses with vitality.
By hushahir
10s
3
3
13
Metaverse VR Reveal takes you on a high-energy journey into a digital world, with a VR headset leading the way. Wireframe graphics offer a glimpse of the virtual reality within, as you're transported to another dimension of your imagination.
