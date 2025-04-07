en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Power Bass

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Speakers
Electric
Spectrum
Energy
Particles
Music
More details
Power Bass - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
8exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Experience the synergy of sound and visuals with our Power Bass, where beats come alive. Centered around an animated speaker, this template pulses electric vibes to your track. Perfect for performers or sharing on media platforms, it offers easy text, font, and color customization to make your music visually dynamic and engaging.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
RoboWave Visualizer Electric Scifi theme video
RoboWave Visualizer
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
4
5
37
Step into the digital age with RoboWave Visualizer and turn your music into a pulsating visual experience. The half-human, half-robot protagonist and his laser light glasses sync perfectly with your beats. Customize with your personal flair through logos, text, and animations, setting your content in a neon-electric dreamscape that hooks viewers and amplifies your musical creations.
Neon Lines Visualizer Original theme video
Neon Lines Visualizer
Edit
By minimax
2h
4
5
26
The energetic bright and colorful Neon Lines Visualizer will present your music in fresh and unique way. Draw more attention to your music on YouTube with reactive music videos. You can customize colors of spectrum lines, particles and sparks to your taste. The background can be an image, video or gradient. The cover art can be any image, your logo, empty or with a glass effect.
Energy Speaker Viz Original theme video
Energy Speaker Viz
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
4
4
20
Based on a portable speaker, this beat visualizer will very literally bounce to your beats. Animated spectrums will follow the tune in concentric circles around the speaker to create a beatiful visual for your music. Deeply customizable with 10 colors, frequency ranges and more.
Turntable Visualizer Original theme video
Turntable Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
4
22
Transform your music into a visual symphony with this engaging Turntable Visualizer template. As beats pulse, the turntable spins, capturing the energy of your sound with animated particles. With options for custom text and logo incorporation, create a music visualizer video that's as unique as your sound and ready to make waves across social platforms.
Energy Visualizer Default theme video
Energy Visualizer
Edit
By MotionParsec
2h
3
5
34
Add more energy to your song with energy flows adjusting to the background image!
Ground Shake Viz Original theme video
Ground Shake Viz
Edit
By bbpixel
2h
8
5
23
Abstract and energetic visualization of your music where your beats cause the ground to shake and smash the floor into many pieces which now protrude from the ground in sync with your beat. This is a perfect way to promote your music album or even a podcast. Easy to edit and presents a great way to engage your audience with a unique visual across all social media!
Neon Rainstorm Beats Original theme video
Neon Rainstorm Beats
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
6
4
36
Bring your music to life with our Neon Rainstorm Beats template. Watch as vibrant neon elements and cascading raindrops intertwine with pulsating beats, creating an immersive visual experience. This music visualizer features a customizable design with options to showcase your logo, customize colors, and include text. Elevate your music's impact and engage your audience across social media and streaming platforms. Unleash your creativity with this mesmerizing template.
Particles Wave Visualizer Original theme video
Particles Wave Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
3
19
Step into the visual rhythm of your sound with our dynamic music visualizer. Watch as particles soar and pulses wave, creating an entrancing spectacle that's perfectly in tune with your music. This template offers a high-definition landscape, ideal for enhancing your audio tracks and making waves on social media with a fully customizable visual feast.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us