en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Power Bass - Square
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Experience the synergy of sound and visuals with our Power Bass, where beats come alive. Centered around an animated speaker, this template pulses electric vibes to your track. Perfect for performers or sharing on media platforms, it offers easy text, font, and color customization to make your music visually dynamic and engaging.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By vivace_studio
2h
8
3
48
Set the stage for your next hit with our animated DJ Audio Visualizer template. Perfect for promoting new tracks, this video syncs flawlessly with your music, pulsing to every beat. The cartoon style adds a fun twist, while customization options for logos, text, colors, and fonts let you personalize to perfection. Ready to publish, this template puts your song in the spotlight, engaging audiences and amplifying your sound across platforms.
By tarazz
2h
5
5
32
Set your music ablaze with an electrifying visual experience that amplifies every note of your song. Our Burning TV Lyrics template seamlessly animates to the energy and pulse of your music, with a camera that circles a burning television imbued with life by the beats. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match your style. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any other platform, your music deserves a visual partner that's just as striking.
By S_WorX
2h
3
4
23
Transform your soundscape into a fascinating visual journey with our dynamic Music Soundwave Visualizer template. This experience is perfect for YouTube, social media, or live gigs, pulsing waves and bars to the rhythm of your tracks. Take customizable control with your images, text, and colors, and craft a unique music video ready to mesmerize audiences.
By S_WorX
2h
2
3
27
Electrify your audience with a visual spectacle that dances to the rhythm of your beats. Introducing our Storm Rider music visualizer featuring a car illuminated by flashes of lightning, all pulsing in sync with your track. Perfect for musicians looking to amplify their sound on YouTube or Vimeo, this template blends audio with powerful storytelling.
By S_WorX
2h
4
5
25
Dive into a sonic adventure with our Electro Pulse music visualizer template. Transform your audio into a visual spectacle that pulses with energy, sure to captivate and engage your listeners across all platforms. Perfect for artists, DJs, and content creators, this template lets you customize images, text, fonts, and colors to match your style. Ready to publish, it turns your musical expression into a dynamic visual experience.
By LuisBranco
2h
7
4
29
Put your music on energy beat viz! Many customization options! Come check it out!
By tarazz
2h
1
4
29
Elevate your music to new heights with our Pulsing Spheres template. Watch as spheres in a 3D space pulse and change, reacting to every beat of your audio. This horizontal music visualizer is multipurpose and tailored for musicians, DJs, and content creators looking to enhance their audio tracks and engage their audience. With customizable options for spheres, colors, and text, you can create a unique visual experience that reflects your personal style and captures attention on social media and streaming platforms.
By LuisBranco
2h
10
6
54
Put your music on modern viz 2! Many customization options! Come check it out!
Menu
Templates
Solutions