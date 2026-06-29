Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silent Hills - Original - Poster image

Silent Hills

00:17 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Fog
Outro
11exports
rating
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic horror logo intro. A fog-drenched street, ominous silhouette, and atmospheric depth build suspense before your brand emerges. Designed for intros, outros, and subscribe moments, it pairs a centered logo with a clean call to action and optional social icons. Smooth camera drift, moody lighting, and a dark, near‑monochrome palette deliver a polished, professional finish. Perfect for channels, trailers, and content that thrives on tension and mystery. Easily customize text, colors, and audio to match your brand and export a spine‑tingling reveal that hooks viewers instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us