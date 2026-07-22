Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stormwave - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Stormwave - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Electricity
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Turn your music into a stormy spectacle. This audio-reactive visualizer pairs dramatic lightning bolts with a clean horizontal spectrum that pulses to your track. Perfect for vertical sharing, it lets you customize spectrum style, colors, background, and artist/title text for a polished, on-brand look. Lightning flashes and glowing typography add energy without distracting from the music. Variable length ensures it fits full songs, teasers, or loops. Upload your audio, tweak the visuals, and export a striking, atmospheric music video in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us