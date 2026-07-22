Stormwave - Vertical

Turn your music into a stormy spectacle. This audio-reactive visualizer pairs dramatic lightning bolts with a clean horizontal spectrum that pulses to your track. Perfect for vertical sharing, it lets you customize spectrum style, colors, background, and artist/title text for a polished, on-brand look. Lightning flashes and glowing typography add energy without distracting from the music. Variable length ensures it fits full songs, teasers, or loops. Upload your audio, tweak the visuals, and export a striking, atmospheric music video in minutes.