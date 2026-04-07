Storm Signal - Vertical

Give your music a powerful visual identity with a vertical audio-reactive visualizer set in a storm-lit scene. A stacked CRT tower, lightning strikes and spectrum bars pulse to your track, while a bold headline and logo keep your brand front and center. Easily swap screen media, upload your audio, and fine‑tune colors, particles and spectrum styles. Ideal for track teasers, releases and eye‑catching social posts, this cinematic retro atmosphere turns any sound into a dark, immersive broadcast. No footage required—just add your song, media and text to go live fast.