Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Storm Signal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Storm Signal - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 14 videos · 14 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
CRT screen
Electricity
76exports
rating
Give your music a powerful visual identity with a vertical audio-reactive visualizer set in a storm-lit scene. A stacked CRT tower, lightning strikes and spectrum bars pulse to your track, while a bold headline and logo keep your brand front and center. Easily swap screen media, upload your audio, and fine‑tune colors, particles and spectrum styles. Ideal for track teasers, releases and eye‑catching social posts, this cinematic retro atmosphere turns any sound into a dark, immersive broadcast. No footage required—just add your song, media and text to go live fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us