Strike Bolt - Square

Transform your gaming brand with an explosive logo reveal. This square intro/outro blends FPS shooter vibes, bullet-mark builds, and gritty urban graffiti for a bold identity hit. A luminous glow and cinematic depth-of-field keep your emblem front and center while an optional spray‑paint CTA boosts engagement. Easily swap your logo, adjust colors, and edit the closing message to suit any gaming channel, team, or stream. Ideal for intros, outros, or short stingers across YouTube, Twitch and social platforms, this template delivers fast, high-impact motion graphics that feel authentic to esports and shooter content.