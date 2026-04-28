Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Strike Bolt - Square - Original - Poster image

Strike Bolt - Square

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Gaming
Photorealistic
7exports
rating
Transform your gaming brand with an explosive logo reveal. This square intro/outro blends FPS shooter vibes, bullet-mark builds, and gritty urban graffiti for a bold identity hit. A luminous glow and cinematic depth-of-field keep your emblem front and center while an optional spray‑paint CTA boosts engagement. Easily swap your logo, adjust colors, and edit the closing message to suit any gaming channel, team, or stream. Ideal for intros, outros, or short stingers across YouTube, Twitch and social platforms, this template delivers fast, high-impact motion graphics that feel authentic to esports and shooter content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us