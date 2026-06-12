Urban Strike - Vertical

Level up your gaming brand with a gritty, vertical opener built for Stories, Reels, and Shorts. This high‑energy template charges down an urban alley in FPS style, unleashing kinetic typography, muzzle flashes, and concrete‑grunge textures before landing on a bold logo reveal. Customize multiple headline slides, swap in your emblem and background, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Ideal for esports promos, creator intros, and punchy teasers, it delivers maximum impact in seconds—ready to hook viewers and boost recognition across all social platforms.