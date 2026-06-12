Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Strike - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Urban Strike - Vertical

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Urban
Title sequence
Gaming
Logo animation
Story video
31exports
rating
Level up your gaming brand with a gritty, vertical opener built for Stories, Reels, and Shorts. This high‑energy template charges down an urban alley in FPS style, unleashing kinetic typography, muzzle flashes, and concrete‑grunge textures before landing on a bold logo reveal. Customize multiple headline slides, swap in your emblem and background, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Ideal for esports promos, creator intros, and punchy teasers, it delivers maximum impact in seconds—ready to hook viewers and boost recognition across all social platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us