Strike Bolt - Vertical

Ignite your gaming brand with a high‑impact logo intro built for vertical content. Bullet marks carve your emblem into a gritty wall as paint and neon glow bring it to life. A handheld, photoreal scene drives the energy, then lands on a clean center hold for your logo and message. Ideal for esports channels, FPS highlights, and stream stingers, this template blends grunge textures, paint reveals, and immersive motion for instant hype. Swap in your logo, choose fonts and colors, and make a powerful first or last impression across shorts, reels, and channel videos.