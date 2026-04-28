Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Strike Bolt - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Strike Bolt - Vertical

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Gaming
Grunge
Outro
7exports
rating
Ignite your gaming brand with a high‑impact logo intro built for vertical content. Bullet marks carve your emblem into a gritty wall as paint and neon glow bring it to life. A handheld, photoreal scene drives the energy, then lands on a clean center hold for your logo and message. Ideal for esports channels, FPS highlights, and stream stingers, this template blends grunge textures, paint reveals, and immersive motion for instant hype. Swap in your logo, choose fonts and colors, and make a powerful first or last impression across shorts, reels, and channel videos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us