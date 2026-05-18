Counter Zone - Vertical

Create a high‑impact vertical gaming intro that grabs attention from the first frame. This fast, cinematic design features bold grunge titles, first‑person action, explosive transitions, rolling smoke, and gritty textures that sell the intensity of your brand. Easily customize all headlines, colors, fonts, and your logo for esports, match promos, streams, or highlight reels. Optimized for vertical formats, it delivers crisp, high‑contrast visuals that cut through the feed and set the tone for your content. Make your gaming presence unforgettable with an opener that looks and feels like a blockbuster.