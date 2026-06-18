Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
CS Matchpoint Clash - Vertical - Original - Poster image

CS Matchpoint Clash - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Promo
Gaming
Intro
Story video
Comparison & Versus
9exports
rating
Build hype for your next match with a vertical, story‑ready FPS intro. This energetic esports promo pairs a bold 3D headline with a ring of bullet impacts, moody smoke, and graffiti‑style paint for gritty urban flair. Drop in team names and logos, adjust team colors, smoke tint and glow, and add your soundtrack and SFX. Lower‑third panels clearly present both sides for a clean versus card. Perfect for announcements, reels, shorts or stream openers when you need fast, cinematic energy and unmistakable shooter style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us