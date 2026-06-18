CS Matchpoint Clash - Vertical

Build hype for your next match with a vertical, story‑ready FPS intro. This energetic esports promo pairs a bold 3D headline with a ring of bullet impacts, moody smoke, and graffiti‑style paint for gritty urban flair. Drop in team names and logos, adjust team colors, smoke tint and glow, and add your soundtrack and SFX. Lower‑third panels clearly present both sides for a clean versus card. Perfect for announcements, reels, shorts or stream openers when you need fast, cinematic energy and unmistakable shooter style.