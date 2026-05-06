Free Fight - Vertical

Launch your gaming content with a vertical, cinematic intro built for hype. This template stages a dynamic squad lineup, bold 3D titles, pulsing particles and a powerful logo reveal. It’s optimized for reels and stories, with energetic motion, strong depth of field and a reflective battleground vibe. Easily customize colors, text and branding to match your channel or event. Ideal for esports highlights, team announcements, tournament teasers or channel bumpers, it delivers a polished trailer feel in seconds—no advanced skills required.