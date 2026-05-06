Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Free Fight - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Free Fight - Vertical

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Intro
Logo animation
Gaming
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
24exports
rating
Launch your gaming content with a vertical, cinematic intro built for hype. This template stages a dynamic squad lineup, bold 3D titles, pulsing particles and a powerful logo reveal. It’s optimized for reels and stories, with energetic motion, strong depth of field and a reflective battleground vibe. Easily customize colors, text and branding to match your channel or event. Ideal for esports highlights, team announcements, tournament teasers or channel bumpers, it delivers a polished trailer feel in seconds—no advanced skills required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us