LOL Sylas Punch - Vertical

Unleash a powerful, vertical logo reveal built for gaming and esports branding. This cinematic intro opens with an armored illustrated fighter, surging lightning, smoke and particles, then hits a brilliant impact flash to unveil your logo and tagline over a reflective floor. Easily customize logo and text, adjust colors for background, smoke and particles, and fine‑tune reflections for your brand aesthetic. High‑energy motion and epic atmosphere make it ideal for intros, outros, reels and story placements. Deliver maximum hype and instant recognition with a bold, polished identity stinger.