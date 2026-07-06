Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
LOL Sylas Punch - Vertical - Original - Poster image

LOL Sylas Punch - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Gaming
Electricity
9exports
rating
Unleash a powerful, vertical logo reveal built for gaming and esports branding. This cinematic intro opens with an armored illustrated fighter, surging lightning, smoke and particles, then hits a brilliant impact flash to unveil your logo and tagline over a reflective floor. Easily customize logo and text, adjust colors for background, smoke and particles, and fine‑tune reflections for your brand aesthetic. High‑energy motion and epic atmosphere make it ideal for intros, outros, reels and story placements. Deliver maximum hype and instant recognition with a bold, polished identity stinger.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us