Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Heroes Lineup - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Heroes Lineup - Vertical

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
3D motion graphics
Intro
Gaming
Title sequence
10exports
rating
Build an epic vertical gaming intro that spotlights your champions in a dramatic 3D stage. This template delivers bold titles, cinematic lighting, and high‑impact transitions, finishing with a clean branded end frame. Customize headline text, colors, font, and logo, then drop in your audio for instant hype. Ideal for teasers, promos, and story placements, it puts character reveals front and center while maintaining a sleek, dark aesthetic. Whether you’re launching an update, announcing a roster, or kicking off a stream, this hero‑lineup title sequence is your fast path to standout results.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us