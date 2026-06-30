Heroes Lineup - Vertical

Build an epic vertical gaming intro that spotlights your champions in a dramatic 3D stage. This template delivers bold titles, cinematic lighting, and high‑impact transitions, finishing with a clean branded end frame. Customize headline text, colors, font, and logo, then drop in your audio for instant hype. Ideal for teasers, promos, and story placements, it puts character reveals front and center while maintaining a sleek, dark aesthetic. Whether you’re launching an update, announcing a roster, or kicking off a stream, this hero‑lineup title sequence is your fast path to standout results.