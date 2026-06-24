Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Blind Light of Inarius - Vertical - Original - Poster image

The Blind Light of Inarius - Vertical

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Fantasy
Title sequence
Intro
Cinematic
Wings
7exports
rating
Craft an epic, vertical opener that fuses cinematic fantasy with luminous angel wings, dramatic light rays, and refined typography. This story‑ready design showcases bold titles followed by a polished logo and tagline reveal—ideal for reels, shorts, and social stories. Customize text, logo, glows, flares, and color accents to match your brand mood. Smooth camera drift, atmospheric fog, and radiant highlights deliver a premium, heroic feel without complex setup. Make your message soar with a striking title sequence that leaves a powerful impression and transitions cleanly into your content or sign‑off.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us