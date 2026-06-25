Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wings Of Lilth - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Wings Of Lilth - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Cinematic
Horror
7exports
rating
Unleash a dark, cinematic opener built for high-impact branding. This 3D motion graphics template blends gothic and horror aesthetics: a winged queen emerges through drifting embers as bold titles lead to a commanding logo reveal. Suspenseful pacing, deep shadows, and metallic highlights create a premium, atmospheric look. Ideal for intros, title sequences, and powerful outros across horror, dark fantasy, and epic storytelling. Customize titles, colors, and logo to match your identity and captivate viewers with a memorable entrance that looks handcrafted for your brand.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us