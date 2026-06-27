Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cyber Blade - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Cyber Blade - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Futuristic
Intro
Cyberpunk
7exports
rating
Level up your gaming brand with a vertical 3D cyberpunk opener that blends cinematic character shots, neon glow titles, and a bold logo reveal. This high‑energy title sequence features atmospheric smoke, dust particles, and dramatic light bursts, perfect for esports intros, channel branding, and hype teasers. Easily customize multiple headlines, your logo, tagline, and color accents to match your identity. Optimized for vertical platforms, it delivers a sleek, futuristic look that grabs attention and sets the tone before your content begins.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us