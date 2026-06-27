Cyber Blade - Vertical

Level up your gaming brand with a vertical 3D cyberpunk opener that blends cinematic character shots, neon glow titles, and a bold logo reveal. This high‑energy title sequence features atmospheric smoke, dust particles, and dramatic light bursts, perfect for esports intros, channel branding, and hype teasers. Easily customize multiple headlines, your logo, tagline, and color accents to match your identity. Optimized for vertical platforms, it delivers a sleek, futuristic look that grabs attention and sets the tone before your content begins.