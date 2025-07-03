Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Synth Rider - Vertical

Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Portrait
Cyberpunk
Spectrum
Urban
Neon
Dark
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Synth Rider - Vertical - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
25exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
2texts
2fonts
Enhance your music's digital footprint with the engaging Synth Rider music visualizer. Journey through a neon-drenched cityscape as synthwave rhythms are reflected in the textured visuals of a cyberpunk world. Perfectly timed to your music. Tailor the mood with customizable colors, text, and font options.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Pulse Drive - Vertical Original theme video
Pulse Drive - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Amplify your tunes with a visual punch! Our sleek Pulse Drive visualizer features four dynamic car silhouettes, each pulsating to your beats. Tailor the colors, text, and fonts to turn up the style. Perfect for DJs, musicians, and all creators, create high-definition videos that groove to your rhythm and amplify your audio.
Night Ride Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
Night Ride Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By tarazz
2h
8
6
41
Feel the rhythm of the city with our thrilling 3D-animated template, where a car speeds through urban landscapes at night. Your lyrics will pop against the glowing cityscape, syncing perfectly with the beat. Ideal for musicians and creators, this horizontal video is ready to dazzle on YouTube or Facebook. Add your own text, choose your colors and fonts, and make it yours.
Neon Lights Viz - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Lights Viz - Vertical
Edit
By LuisBranco
2h
7
5
30
Put your music on neon lights! Many customization options! Come check it out!
ElectroBot - Vertical Original theme video
ElectroBot - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
5
4
22
Enter the futuristic realm of music visualization with our ElectroBot template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience as our animated robot's eyes and sparks plink in sync with your music. Ideal for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this multipurpose video is ready to publish with customized colors, text, and fonts. Elevate your tracks and captivate your audience on social media and streaming platforms.
City HeartBeat - Vertical Original theme video
City HeartBeat - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
3
27
Step into the neon-lit pulse of the city nights with our engaging music visualizer template. Envision the beat of your track transforming into a dynamic urban journey, complemented by image and text customization. Ideal for musicians and creators to amplify their sound on YouTube or Vimeo, this video calls to be shared, watched, and loved.
Night Rhythm Spectrum - Vertical Original theme video
Night Rhythm Spectrum - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
24
Elevate your audio to a visual masterpiece with the Night Rhythm Spectrum music visualizer. A dark, enigmatic backdrop sets the stage for your music, as the responsive minimalistic spectrum reacts to each note's intensity. Customize the design to your taste with text, fonts, and colors that resonate with your audience. This template is an ideal enhancement for ambient and electronic tracks that deserve a powerful visual narrative.
Sonic Spectrum Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
Sonic Spectrum Visualizer - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
3
26
Immerse yourself in the rhythm with our Sonic Spectrum Visualizer, a music visualizer that transforms your tracks into high-tech, visual masterpieces. Perfect for electronic beats or any genre looking for that extra oomph, this template lets you customize images, text, fonts, and colors to align with your musical style. Craft ready-to-publish videos that resonate with your audience and bring your sound to life.
CyberReactor Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
CyberReactor Visualizer - Vertical
Edit
By tarazz
2h
10
5
42
Elevate your music to an audio-visual spectacle with the CyberReactor Visualizer template, where every beat breathes life into a 3D TV-headed humanoid. The futuristic design, customizable text and colors, and beat-synced emoji expressions will make your tracks stand out on every platform. Tailor every aspect to match your style and broaden your audio's appeal.
