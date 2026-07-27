Temple Resonance - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a cinematic, vertical music visualizer set inside an ancient cavern. A circular spectrum pulses around a stone altar as light rays cut through drifting dust for a mystical, atmospheric look. Add your logo and artist details, choose between bars, line, or dots, and fine‑tune glow and particles to match your sound. Built with photorealistic 3D motion graphics and a centered, story‑ready layout, it’s ideal for singles, teasers, and social posts. Upload your audio and instantly craft an immersive, fantasy‑tinged showcase that looks premium on reels, shorts, and stories.