The Fort Box Reveal - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
9exports
Level up your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This gaming‑inspired animation opens a treasure chest to unleash light, particles, and a bold logo hovering center stage. Customize text, logo, colors, and ambience to match your channel or brand. Perfect as a powerful intro or outro for gaming videos, esports teams, and fantasy content. With realistic lighting, atmospheric dust, and a dramatic burst, this template delivers impact in seconds while staying easy to personalize.
Available formats:
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX