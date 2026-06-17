The Fort Box Reveal - Square

Level up your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This gaming‑inspired animation opens a treasure chest to unleash light, particles, and a bold logo hovering center stage. Customize text, logo, colors, and ambience to match your channel or brand. Perfect as a powerful intro or outro for gaming videos, esports teams, and fantasy content. With realistic lighting, atmospheric dust, and a dramatic burst, this template delivers impact in seconds while staying easy to personalize.