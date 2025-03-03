en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/01:20
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
9exports
1 minute and 20 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
26texts
2fonts
1audio
Invoke a sense of suspense with our atmospheric template, tailored to engage audiences in a journey of mystery. Perfect for thriller and documentary openings, alter the text, fonts, and colors to guide your narrative. The The Old Mist template ensures each frame amplifies the vintage-inspired, chilling impact on your viewers.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
1min 40s
8
24
7
Step into a mystical realm of wonder and magic with our "Fairy Misty Forest" template. This captivating opening title sequence transports your audience to a dreamlike forest shrouded in a fairy mist. Whether you're creating an opening sequence for a fantasy film, a promotional video for an enchanting event, or simply want to add a touch of magic to your project, our "Fairy Misty Forest" is the perfect choice.
By S_WorX
1min 19s
11
29
8
Use it as an introduction to your new film.
By S_WorX
1min 7s
21
30
7
Make an impact with each slide in our dynamic template, designed to turn your photos, videos, and text into a seamless story. Ideal for sharing memories or promoting content, this Slideshow streamlines your narrative, creating a professional presentation. Customize with ease, choosing fonts and colors to match your brand or mood. Your audience awaits a captivating journey deliver it in style!
By tarazz
1min 8s
24
36
9
Modern Motivational Opener is a fresh looking and energetically animated template. It's structured well and has a trendy design. It contains 19 media placeholders and 20 editable text layers. It will fit all of your motivational videos, from sports to business! Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated template.
By Mr.Exclusive
1min
23
22
12
Romantic Slideshow is a stylish template featuring modern text animation with smooth, trendy transitions. It contains 11 text placeholders, 8 media placeholders, and 2 logo or text placeholders. You can use the smart color controller to get the results you want. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, fashion shows, and more. Resolution 2K.
By S_WorX
1min 15s
15
18
5
Use this template to share your special moments :)
By S_WorX
1min 26s
1
12
3
Embark on a visual story like no other with our Enchanted Woodland template, where your words emerge from the enveloping haze of a fairy misty forest. This horizontal video template offers a visually stunning opening for various productions, from special events to personal projects. Easily customizable with text, you can create a mesmerizing and ready-to-publish masterpiece in no time.
By S_WorX
2h
5
3
29
This visualizer brings to life the nostalgic ambiance of a quaint gas station tucked away along a forgotten highway, illuminated under the enchanting glow of neon lights and lightning. The car parked under the awning with flickering backlights in sync with the rhythm and with dancing silhouette beside.
Menu
Templates
Solutions