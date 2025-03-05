en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Universal Visualizer - Post

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Post
Planet
Earth
Space
Stars
Sky
Spectrum
Spin
Flare
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Universal Visualizer - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1song
2images
2texts
2fonts
Give your music the universal touch with our Universal Visualizer template. As Earth spins in a hypnotic loop, your music causes the stars to pulse and light up, creating an immersive spectacle. Personalize it with text, images, and colors, and let your music pulsate through the cosmos. Perfect for artists and creatives eager to impress on social media or live events.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Universal Visualizer - Square Original theme video
Universal Visualizer - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
28
Give your music the universal touch with our Universal Visualizer template. As Earth spins in a hypnotic loop, your music causes the stars to pulse and light up, creating an immersive spectacle. Personalize it with text, images, and colors, and let your music pulsate through the cosmos. Perfect for artists and creatives eager to impress on social media or live events.
Universal Visualizer Original theme video
Universal Visualizer
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
28
Give your music the universal touch with our Universal Visualizer template. As Earth spins in a hypnotic loop, your music causes the stars to pulse and light up, creating an immersive spectacle. Personalize it with text, images, and colors, and let your music pulsate through the cosmos. Perfect for artists and creatives eager to impress on social media or live events.
Beyond Infinity Lyrics - Post Black Hole theme video
Beyond Infinity Lyrics - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
4
3
13
Ride the cosmic highway with our Beyond Infinity Lyrics template, where the moon, Earth, and galaxies become the backdrop for your lyrics. It's a high-definition journey through space, offering an immersive experience for your audience. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match the vibe of your music, and create a ready-to-publish video that enchants with every note.
Space Travel Viz - Post Purple theme video
Space Travel Viz - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
8
3
41
Are you a person who loves quality, always looking for something new? Let your audience get lost in space and be carried away to the beautiful land of your music. Try this template right now.
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics - Post Deep Blue theme video
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
1
2
8
Embark on a cosmic journey with our captivating Lofi Spaceship Lyrics visualizer. Watch as a spaceship skillfully navigates an asteroid belt with Earth as the backdrop, while your audio takes center stage in a stunning visual display. Perfect for creators and musicians, customize text, fonts, and colors to match your track's vibe. This template turns beats into a visual odyssey, ideal for sharing on YouTube or enhancing live performances.
Star Dance - Post Original theme video
Star Dance - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
34
A nostalgic music visualizer that transports you to a bygone era under a star-studded night sky. With a vintage charm, the visualizer features a shimmering horizon, complete with moving antenna. The stars above react dynamically to the music, evoking a sense of timeless wonder as they twinkle and dance in perfect harmony with the audio. Immerse yourself in the fusion of retro aesthetics and modern audio-visual technology, and watch as your music takes on a whole new dimension in this captivating visual journey.
Through Sky - Post Theme theme video
Through Sky - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
3
3
33
Embark on an extraordinary audiovisual journey with our captivating music visualizer. This voyage will transport your audience into the heart of a sci-fi adventure, where a retro and futuristic spaceship gracefully navigates the skies before hurtling into the boundless expanse of outer space, accompanied by your soundtrack.
Universe Lyrics - Post Original theme video
Universe Lyrics - Post
Edit
By mocarg
2h
7
2
15
Take your song through the stratosphere and into outer space with Universe Lyrics - Post, an astronomical lyric video template to truly show your words are universal. Maneuver the night sky in 3D with full control of your musical universe. Express your music visually with customizable space colors, camera animations and granular font formatting.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us