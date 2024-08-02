7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.