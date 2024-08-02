en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Paper Lower Third 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Paper
Outline
Title
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Paper Lower Third 5 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
scrappycoco profile image
Created by scrappycoco
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
Paper Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 6
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 5
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 4
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 3
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 2
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 1
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us