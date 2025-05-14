en
Created by scrappycoco
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover a unique way to showcase your brand with our Pixel Reveal template, where pixels dance to the beat of your brand's heart. Customize with your chosen hues, logo, and tagline in a format crafted for impact on any display. Whether it's the opening act or the whole show, your video will engage and amaze, a digital statement in a pixelated world.
Best of scrappycoco
By kalinichev
10s
2
12
34
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
By thundermotion2021
10s
8
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of color and energy using our Energetic Colorful Reveal template. Watch as your logo spins into view, accompanied by vibrant lines that match the excitement. With a high-speed motion and mesmerizing animation, this reveal video is sure to capture attention and make a lasting impression. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a unique and professional video. Whether it's for advertising, presentations, or any other purpose, this multipurpose template will elevate your content to new heights.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with our Particle Cage Reveal, where bright flares and particles burst to life, creating a captivating spectacle. Your logo takes center stage, energized and framed within a dynamic particle cage before it unveils your brand with a powerful impact. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a ready-to-publish video that will leave a lasting impression.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
12
Capture your audience's attention with our Electrify Shockwave Reveal template. An electrifying explosion of energy fills the screen, followed by a powerful shockwave forming your logo with lightning bolts and a captivating stormy backdrop. This multi-purpose reveal video is perfect for creating impactful intros, outros, or standalone showcases of your brand. Customize it with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to make it truly unique. Get ready to publish a video that electrifies your audience and leaves a lasting impression.
By minimax
9s
23
4
19
Cinematic title intro in a dark style. Your brand shows in 3D with facets and hexagons texture with a ripple effect, glowing outlines, and flying dynamic into clouds with lightning and stars through a moved camera. Revealing with an energy shockwave and digital squares. You can use your logo or any text. The background can be a color, image or video.
By d3luxxxe
9s
22
4
13
Digital Glitch Distortion Logo Reveal features distortion, noise, bad signal, screen tearing, flashes, grunge atmosphere, chromatic aberration and more combined in a powerful 9 seconds animation. All this to give your logo a strong impact.
By EnjoystX
8s
2
3
9
Introduce your brand with elegance and momentum using our Dynamic Reveal template. Tailor-made for the modern business, this animation twirls your logo onto the screen with a sleek sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity, complemented by a punchy tagline. An ideal choice for YouTube or Facebook content, command attention with every play.
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
