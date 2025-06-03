en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Pixel Reveal - Vertical
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by scrappycoco
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover a unique way to showcase your brand with our Pixel Reveal template, where pixels dance to the beat of your brand's heart. Customize with your chosen hues, logo, and tagline in a format crafted for impact on any display. Whether it's the opening act or the whole show, your video will engage and amaze, a digital statement in a pixelated world.
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
By thundermotion2021
10s
8
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of color and energy using our Energetic Colorful Reveal template. Watch as your logo spins into view, accompanied by vibrant lines that match the excitement. With a high-speed motion and mesmerizing animation, this reveal video is sure to capture attention and make a lasting impression. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a unique and professional video. Whether it's for advertising, presentations, or any other purpose, this multipurpose template will elevate your content to new heights.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with our Particle Cage Reveal, where bright flares and particles burst to life, creating a captivating spectacle. Your logo takes center stage, energized and framed within a dynamic particle cage before it unveils your brand with a powerful impact. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a ready-to-publish video that will leave a lasting impression.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
12
Capture your audience's attention with our Electrify Shockwave Reveal template. An electrifying explosion of energy fills the screen, followed by a powerful shockwave forming your logo with lightning bolts and a captivating stormy backdrop. This multi-purpose reveal video is perfect for creating impactful intros, outros, or standalone showcases of your brand. Customize it with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to make it truly unique. Get ready to publish a video that electrifies your audience and leaves a lasting impression.
By TippyTop
8s
5
3
25
Get ready to set the digital stage on fire with our Quick Impact Reveal template, where your logo makes a grand entrance. Wrapped in vibrant colors of your choice, the embers dance around your brand, revealing it in all its glory. This customizable, high-definition display ensures your brand ignites a presence that burns brightly in the memory of audiences. Turn up the heat on your content with a reveal that's all flare.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Electrify your audience with the Electric Stream Shock template. A high-voltage explosion serves as the prelude to your brand's reveal, accentuated by layers of streaming energy that craft your logo with precision. The striking visuals amplify your message, making this template a game-changer for intros and outros. Add your logo, customize the colors, and set the stage for a memorable brand experience.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey as your logo emerges through a digital realm of dynamic square pixels. Our Speed Pixels Ident design transforms simple graphics into a high speed chase, culminating in a brilliantly reflective reveal. With customizable fonts and colors, your logo will be boldly displayed at the center, perfectly tailored to reflect your unique brand identity.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
14
Experience the explosive power of our Blazing Collision template. Watch as two fiery lines collide, forming a mesmerizing fireball that reveals your logo. The energetic phenomenon creates a captivating visual, enhanced by stylized glitches and chromatic aberrations. This multipurpose video is perfect for dramatic intros, captivating outros, or standalone brand showcases. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and text to create a high-impact video that leaves a lasting impression. Get ready to publish a video that ignites curiosity and makes your brand stand out.
By scrappycoco
9s
2
3
9
Discover a unique way to showcase your brand with our Pixel Reveal template, where pixels dance to the beat of your brand's heart. Customize with your chosen hues, logo, and tagline in a format crafted for impact on any display. Whether it's the opening act or the whole show, your video will engage and amaze, a digital statement in a pixelated world.
Menu
Templates
Solutions