Youtube intro for cooking channel
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MD_Video
Hi! My name is Dmitriy and I'm a Motion Graphics Artist with about 6 years of experience in graphic design. I creating modern and professional templates to help you make outstanding video, identity intro or opener. You can see some interesting and original projects, which will help to you. Try it and see for yourself:)
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