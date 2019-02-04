Dark Metal Logo

Create a powerful brand moment with a dark, cinematic logo animation. A forged metallic emblem emerges through smoke and drifting embers, accented by dramatic light rays and lens flare. Ideal for intros and outros, this 3D extruded look delivers epic impact with an industrial, atmospheric vibe. Easily customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune glow and flare colors, and dial in texture and lighting for your brand. Perfect for trailers, YouTube openers, gaming channels, and more when you want bold presence and a premium finish.