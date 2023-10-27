Magical Smoke Reveal
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
4.6Kexports
Create a powerful brand moment with a dramatic smoke-driven logo reveal. This 3D motion-graphics ident blends thick volumetric smoke, ember particles, and an explosive accent over a dark stage with a reflective floor. A glowing rim enhances the metallic logo for a premium, cinematic finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize: drop in your logo, set colors for background, smoke, glow and particles, and add your track. Deliver an intense, atmospheric identity that fits gaming, tech, and premium branding alike.
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