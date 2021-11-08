Cinematic Logo

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic, dark‑metal logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template features rugged steel textures, a dramatic lens flare sweep, and an atmospheric background for maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it highlights your brand mark with industrial grit and epic presence. Customize the logo, tagline, and flare color to match your identity and deliver a bold, professional bumper for channels, trailers, or promos. Designed for clean, focused branding with grunge character, this template sets a powerful tone from the very first frame.