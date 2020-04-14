Showcase your brand with a sleek, architectural 3D logo reveal. This clean, corporate animation sketches your mark in blueprint style, assembles a wireframe, then forms a polished 3D extrusion with a centered tagline. Minimal design, smooth motion, and a focused duotone palette create a refined identity moment that works equally well as an intro or outro. Perfect for engineering, architecture, and professional brands seeking precise, technical aesthetics without clutter.