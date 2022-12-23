Apex Legends Stinger Transition

Give your stream a professional edge with a fast, transparent stinger transition. Bold geometric panels slide in to cover the frame, showcase your logo, and clear to reveal the next scene—ideal for seamless cuts. This clean, minimal design features subtle texture for a lightly grungy vibe. Tailor the accent colors to fit your brand and drop in your logo to make it yours. Perfect as a stream overlay for broadcasters who want an energetic, polished look without clutter. Quick to customize, easy to use, and built to keep your audience engaged.