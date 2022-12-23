Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Apex Legends Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Apex Legends Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Gaming
Rectangle shape
Minimal
667exports
rating
Give your broadcast a polished, professional look with a transparent webcam overlay built for gamers and streamers. This looping, alpha-ready frame sits cleanly over your camera feed, featuring chamfered corners and info bars for names, handles, or labels. Tweak accent colors, border width, corner styles, and sizing to fit your scene. Optimized for OBS and Streamlabs, it keeps motion subtle so the focus stays on your content. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and esports layouts, this minimal, geometric design elevates your brand without clutter.
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us