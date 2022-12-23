Apex Legends Webcam Overlay

Give your broadcast a polished, professional look with a transparent webcam overlay built for gamers and streamers. This looping, alpha-ready frame sits cleanly over your camera feed, featuring chamfered corners and info bars for names, handles, or labels. Tweak accent colors, border width, corner styles, and sizing to fit your scene. Optimized for OBS and Streamlabs, it keeps motion subtle so the focus stays on your content. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and esports layouts, this minimal, geometric design elevates your brand without clutter.