Apex Legends Stream Screen

Set the tone for your broadcast with a rugged, grunge-inspired starting soon screen built for gaming. A centered banner delivers bold titles and clear status messaging, while drifting haze and gentle motion keep viewers engaged. Add your social handles, customize icon styles, tweak colors and fonts, and make it your own. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform streamers who want a consistent, professional look during pre-show and breaks. Quick to brand, easy to update, and ready to drop into your streaming toolkit.