Dynamic Shockwave Reveal

Make your brand pop with a cinematic shockwave logo intro. This clean 3D motion graphics template combines glowing light rays, particles, and a bold energy burst to spotlight your mark. Customize background, logo outline, shockwave, and text colors, plus add a tagline for a polished lockup. Ideal as a logo animation for intros and outros, it balances minimal design with high-impact flair, delivering a memorable first impression across videos, promos, and channels.