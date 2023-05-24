Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Electro Neon Revive - ORG - Poster image

Electro Neon Revive

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Glow
Outro
15.1Kexports
rating
Transform your brand mark into a striking neon ident. This energetic logo animation fuses 3D motion graphics, glowing light rays, and tasteful glitch effects to deliver a futuristic, tech-forward reveal. The composition builds from shimmering pixels into a bold center-frame logo with an optional tagline for a crisp finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs a dark cinematic backdrop with vibrant neon color for maximum contrast and impact. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity and launch a powerful opener for videos, streams, and product teasers.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us