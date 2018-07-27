Insta Photo Story

Make your brand pop in seconds with a fast, vertical story promo. This stomp-style template features bold typography, clean flat design, and high-contrast color bars to keep viewers engaged. Alternate between quick photo moments and solid color title cards, then finish with a strong logo screen. Easily customize fonts, colors, images, and messaging to suit product launches, sales, or announcements. Perfect for stories, reels, and shorts when you need impact without extra clutter.