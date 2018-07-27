Insta Photo Story
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6.8Kexports
Make your brand pop in seconds with a fast, vertical story promo. This stomp-style template features bold typography, clean flat design, and high-contrast color bars to keep viewers engaged. Alternate between quick photo moments and solid color title cards, then finish with a strong logo screen. Easily customize fonts, colors, images, and messaging to suit product launches, sales, or announcements. Perfect for stories, reels, and shorts when you need impact without extra clutter.
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