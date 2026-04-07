Aurora Edge - Vertical

Elevate your brand with a sleek vertical logo animation featuring luminous light trails, glossy highlights, and subtle depth-of-field. This minimal, 3D-inspired design focuses attention on your mark, then elegantly introduces a tagline for a polished finish. Neon gradients, chromatic aberration edges, and spark-like accents create an energetic yet refined reveal ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize glow, lines, background, and text styling to match any identity. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and TikTok, this centered layout delivers premium impact in seconds.