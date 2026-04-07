Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Aurora Edge - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Aurora Edge - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Elevate your brand with a sleek vertical logo animation featuring luminous light trails, glossy highlights, and subtle depth-of-field. This minimal, 3D-inspired design focuses attention on your mark, then elegantly introduces a tagline for a polished finish. Neon gradients, chromatic aberration edges, and spark-like accents create an energetic yet refined reveal ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize glow, lines, background, and text styling to match any identity. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and TikTok, this centered layout delivers premium impact in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Smaille profile image
Smaille
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical
By PixBolt
Edit
00:07
Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Genesis - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
60fps
00:05
Neon Genesis - Vertical Ice theme video
Power Color Split Logo - Vertical
By MotionParsec
Edit
00:10
Power Color Split Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Bright Neon Ident - Vertical
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:06
Bright Neon Ident - Vertical Original theme video
Energy Particles Reveal - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
00:10
Energy Particles Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Neon Reveal - Vertical
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Dynamic Neon Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Outline Glow Reveal - Vertical
By KloneDike
Edit
00:05
Outline Glow Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Line Light Reveal - Vertical
By Smaille
Edit
00:08
Line Light Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us