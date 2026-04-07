Crystal Pulse - Post

Make a refined first impression with a sleek 3D logo animation. This minimal, elegant design features a glass-like emblem, concentric ripple rings, and a smooth reflection sweep. A clean circular reveal leads into a centered brand mark with a type-on tagline for clarity and impact. Colors, shadows, and flare accents are fully adjustable, and you can keep original logo colors or customize them. Perfect for intros and outros, this polished 3D motion graphics template enhances brand presence on social feeds and campaigns without distractions.