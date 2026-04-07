Crystal Pulse - Square

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D glass logo reveal framed by elegant concentric ripples. This minimal, square logo animation centers attention on your mark with smooth, fluid motion and a polished light sweep accent. Add a short tagline to lock in your message and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers premium production value while staying versatile for any industry. Drop in your logo, adjust the look, and export a crisp, modern ident ready for social feeds, ads, and videos.