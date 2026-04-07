Crystal Pulse - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a refined, vertical logo reveal that blends 3D glass aesthetics, smooth radial pulses and a clean, minimal layout. A shimmering light sweep and embossed concentric rings guide the eye to your mark, while an optional tagline completes the lockup. Designed for polished intros and outros, this versatile logo animation suits brands seeking an elegant, premium look without visual clutter. Customize colors, logo style and flare accents to match your identity and export a crisp, modern piece ready for social stories, reels and video openers.