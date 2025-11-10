Menu
Black Friday Bold Title 3 - Vertical
Created by starlight_motion
8exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
7texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By MotionBox
15s
5
3
6
Elevate your stories on Instagram and TikTok with this Minimal Lifestyle Story for videos. Immerse your audience in real-footage stories crafted with sophistication and modernity. With the ability to customize text, fonts, and colors, it’s perfect for brands looking to project a polished, professional image through engaging visuals and smooth transitions.
By MotionBox
15s
5
5
9
By MotionBox
15s
5
4
7
By MotionBox
15s
5
3
5
By MotionBox
15s
5
3
4
