Logotipo metálico 3
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More details
Bold Typography Opener - Original - Poster image

Edgeflow

00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 19 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
10exports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a bold kinetic title sequence. This clean, flat‑design opener drives attention with oversized typography, rounded‑rectangle shapes, diagonal accents, and smooth sliding panels. Multiple headline scenes build momentum before a polished logo reveal and tagline finish. Easily customize every line of text, switch fonts, and match brand colors. Ideal for intros, promos, YouTube openers, presentations, and product launches. Energetic pacing and crisp motion keep your message clear and memorable—no footage required. Add your audio track, tweak the palette, and publish a professional title sequence in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us