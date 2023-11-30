Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cozy Room Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Cozy Room Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Music
Illustrated character
3.2Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a cozy, lo‑fi lyric video. This illustrated study‑room scene features a relaxed animated character, subtle ambient particles and a large window view. Add your cover art, artist and track info, and import timed lyrics to display on screen. The audio spectrum and gentle beat flashes react to your music, while flexible color filters, fonts and sizes keep everything on‑brand. Optional weather and background variations help set the mood. Ideal for chill, indie or pop releases, this template makes polished lyric content fast and easy.
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Themes (7)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us