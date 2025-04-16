Modern Location Title 3

en
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
7exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
